Citizens welcome free of charge Covid-19 self tests

Citizens in Cyprus have welcomed the distribution of free of charge Covid-19 self-tests which began 10 days ago, head of the Cyprus Pharmacists Association Eleni Piera Isseyek told Philenews on Friday.

“Citizens seem to have embraced the practice of self-testing with some coming back and paying for a second kit after receiving the entitled free one,” she also said.

“This is a practice that has been successfully followed for several months in other countries both in EU member countries and outside the bloc, it seems people feel safer to be around those around them after they carry out these tests,” she added.

The Ministry of Health announced the just-once free distribution of self-test kits from pharmacists includes a package of five.

And that through the process of the rapid antigen self-tests, citizens will be able to protect both their health and that of their loved ones.

Beneficiaries are the citizens who have completed their vaccination scheme with two doses for the two-dose vaccines and one dose for the single-dose vaccine. Or those who have received the booster third dose of the vaccine and are also beneficiaries of the GHS.