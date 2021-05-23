Citizens vaccinated with 1st dose of COVID vaccines reach almost 50%

Citizens who are eligible for vaccinations and have already received the 1st dose of the covid vaccine have reached almost 50% of the population, said the Health Ministry on Sunday.

According to the figures, as of May 21st, 359,952 people (48.6%) have had the 1st shot and 155,192 people (21%) have concluded their vaccination.

The Ministry is citing figures by OurWorldInData, according to which Cyprus ranks 3rd among EU member states as regards the administration of covid vaccines to population and its vaccination scheme is in good progress in comparison to other member states.

The Ministry also reminds everyone that the aim is to have a high percentage of immunity among the population in order for things to get back to normality and for citizens to be protected against covid.

To this end the procedure of booking appointments for all citizens 18+ has been concluded and in the next weeks the Portal will be re-opening for citizens who missed their chance to get an appointment when their age group was announced.

Stepping up the vaccine jabs has led to a decrease in cases and less people need hospitalization, says the Ministry.

According to the data, for age group 20-29, 15.3% got their 1st dose, for 30-39 the percentage is 35.2%, for 40-49 52% and for 50-59 it has reached 54.8%. For 60-69 year-olds this percentage is 68.5% and for 70-79 it is 81.9%. For citizens 80+ 85.4% got their 1st dose.

Paphos district ranks 1st in vaccinations with 50.7%, Larnaka and Nicosia have 47.2% and 47% respectively and in Limassol and Famagusta those who got their 1st dose of the jab reach 46.1% and 43.8% respectively.

The Ministry points out once again the benefits of the inoculations and urges people to book their appointments when the Portal opens.

