Citizens to protest about Akamas on Saturday

A group of citizens will tomorrow, Saturday, carry out a protest march about Akamas, starting at 10.30 from the Interior Ministry.

According to a relevant announcement, the march will go peacefully toward the Presidential Palace with slogans and songs demanding the protection of Akamas Peninsula from uncontrolled development.

The protesters will have banners with them, whistles and water.

The announcement noted that over the last week backstage pressure and political interventions have increased so that the Reviewed Akamas Local Plan will be approved with fast-track procedures. The Reviewed plan is promoting uncontrolled development against nature.

The citizens demand the rejection of the Reviewed Local Plan of Akamas.