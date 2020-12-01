Citizens’ Teleservice Center on COVID-19

The Deputy Ministry of Digital Policy announced the operation of the Citizens’ Teleservice Center on issues regarding COVID-19.

According to the relevant announcement, the center will offer reliable and general information on the measures to contain the pandemic, the decrees, and the protocols but will be limited to issues regarding the pandemic.

The service will be available from 08:00 until 20:00 Monday to Friday as follows:

From a Cyprus number: 1474

From abroad: +35722285757

Through email: [email protected]

