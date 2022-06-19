Citizens sent strong message for Akamas

A protest march with music, slogans and song and main request “Hands off Akamas; No Reviewed Local Akamas Plan” took place yesterday from the Interior Ministry to the Presidential Palace and back.

The approximately 800 participants, with the discreet presence of around 70 policemen demanded on the one hand, the protection of the area from the uncontrolled development and on the other hand, the financial support of local communities.

The participants responded to the call of the Initiative for the Saving of Natural Coasts and the Save Akamas/Save Cyprus Movement, a call supported both by environmental organizations but also by political parties.

According to the organizers, over the last week backstage pressure and political interventions have increased so that the Reviewed Local Plan will be approved with fast-track procedures. The Reviewed plan is promoted uncontrolled development against nature.