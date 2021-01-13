Citizens’ request to Public Sector for information

From the first days of the implementation of the Law on Access to Public Sector Information, it has been noticed that citizens and organized groups submit their requests directly to the office of Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou, Commissioner for Personal Data Protection.

On the occasion, the Commissioner pointed out that requests must be submitted to the public sector from which the citizens seek information and not to the Commissioner. If the citizens’ request is not satisfied within 30 days then they have the right to submit a complaint to the Commissioner.

It is also noted that several requests submitted are not related to the said law but are regulated by other laws or by the EU law which prevails over local legislation. In that case the Public Authorities are not obliged to provide the information requested.

(philenews/CNA)