Citizens request the resignations of those involved in illegal passports’ case

In an announcement, organized groups of people are requesting the immediate resignation of politicians directly or indirectly involved in the issuing of Cypriot passports through the Cyprus Investment Program, including Interior Minister Nicos Nouris.

The organizations also request the abolition of the investment program, the non-acceptance of new applications, and the examinations of pending applications by an independent authority.

They also request that the Auditor General be given access to all files of passport issued through the program so that it will be examined in detail whether the law has been violated and whether Politically Exposed People are involved

