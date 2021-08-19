NewsLocalCitizens of Tris Elies test negative to Covid-19

Citizens of Tris Elies test negative to Covid-19

Following news that Bishop of Morphou Neofytos tested positive to Covid-19, people of the Tris Elies municipality, where the Bishop carried out the holy liturgy on 15 August, requested that a crew be sent by the Health Ministry to carry out tests.

Fortunately no positive case has been following.

The municipality head said the tests will be repeated in a few days to be on the safe side. At the same time, he noted that people who were in the community on 15 August and have had any contact with the Bishop must also proceed with a test.

