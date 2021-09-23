Citizens must contribute to efforts for Cyprus problem’s sustainable solution-Spehar

Outgoing UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar has sent the message that a lot is expected from the divided island’s leaders but citizens have to give them a helping hand.

“Citizens must get engaged and contribute to efforts for a sustainable solution to the Cyprus problem,” she also told her audience at a reception in Nicosia on Wednesday.

“In order to solve the Cyprus problem in a sustainable way we need all citizens to pinch in and certainly we believe that young people in particular have a crucial role to play,” she added.

The reception was in view of the completion of the UN Youth Champions Programme for Environment and Peace 2021, organized together with the British Council and the COOPower project. As well as to celebrate the International Day of Peace.

Addressing the young people who attended the event and participated in the Programme, Spehar said: “Every grain of sand that you put towards environment and peace, towards reconciliation, towards understanding the views and the aspirations of young people from the other side, this is all an extra stepping stone towards a sustainable peace and that`s what we need to get to.”

She added: “We expect great things from your leaders but the leaders also need help. And we believe that you can contribute to what they are trying to achieve is finally solve the long-standing Cyprus problem.”

Moreover, Spehar noted that climate change is one of the very serious worldwide challenges to which the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, referred while speaking during the UN General Assembly in New York.

The UN official also underlined the need for collective action to address the current challenges and resolve conflicts around the world. (CNA)