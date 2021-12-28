Citizens may update the COVID-19 Positive Cases Data Entry Platform

Due to the increased number of tests leading to the detection of a large number of COVID-19 positive cases, the Ministry of Health reminds citizens that all confirmed cases can fill in an electronic form to better serve them and facilitate the tracing process.

Citizens receive a text message the day after they were diagnosed, on the mobile phone number they submitted at the time of the test. The message contains a link with passwords in order for them to confirm their details, to indicate their contacts and to indicate their personal doctor, who will then be able to monitor and release them, and to issue the necessary release certificates at the end of their self-isolation period.

The personal online form can be completed by the citizen, or in cases of minors by the parent/guardian, via smart phone, tablet or computer at https://phase.ucy.ac.cy/, receiving passwords valid for 48 hours from the time the text message is received. Within these 48 hours, the citizen can edit and save his/her electronic form, and then submit it to the Ministry of Health by clicking on the submission button. Please note that if the electronic form is not filled in correctly, the personal doctor will not be able to release the case and the person will not be able to obtain a certificate of recovery from the Republic of Cyprus.

The completion of the electronic form is considered necessary in order to ensure the release, the declaration of close contacts and the briefing of the personal doctor early on, so as to avoid delays through the tracing process and telephone interviews, as a result of increased workload.

For instructions to fill in the online form, after having received the link and passwords citizens may contact 22514241, 22514242, 22514243, 22514244 and 22514248 (Monday to Sunday 08:00-00:00).

If a person does not receive a text message with the passwords and the link within 24 hours of his/her test, he/she can contact the Tracing Team at 22514264, 22514258, 22514259, 22771923 (Monday-Sunday 08:00-00:00) or by email [email protected] or the laboratory where the examination was carried out, to check that their details were sent correctly to the Ministry of Health.