Citizens have no access to medical cannabis

The Cyprus Patient Association said the despite its legalization, citizens have no easy access to medical cannabis.

In an announcement, the Association noted that for years, organized patients have been fighting to legalize the use of medical cannabis and even though the relevant law was enacted in 2019, it seems that the people in charge do not find a way to implement this law.

The Association noted that it is unacceptable that people who need the cannabis in order to manage their health problems do not have access to it.

The announcement also criticized the Health Ministry of not dealing with the important problems of the patients noting that it has been trapped in the issues of cannabis’ production.

