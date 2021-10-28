NewsLocalCitizens complain about new online scam involving banks

Citizens complain about new online scam involving banks

Recently Police have received several complaints by citizens regarding an online scam related to banks. Specifically, the citizens receive misleading information and messages which falsely inform them that there has been an effort by unidentified people to connect to their account. Then they are asking them to confirm the access information and various other issues regarding their account through fake websites pretending to be banks.

The public is asked to be particularly careful and not to reveal to anyone their personal data and access codes to bank accounts.NO bank is ever going to ask for its customers’ access codes.

By gavriella
Previous articleRome’s electric ‘flying taxi’ to whisk passengers from airport to city centre
Next articleUnsteady weather until Sunday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros