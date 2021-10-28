Citizens complain about new online scam involving banks

Recently Police have received several complaints by citizens regarding an online scam related to banks. Specifically, the citizens receive misleading information and messages which falsely inform them that there has been an effort by unidentified people to connect to their account. Then they are asking them to confirm the access information and various other issues regarding their account through fake websites pretending to be banks.

The public is asked to be particularly careful and not to reveal to anyone their personal data and access codes to bank accounts.NO bank is ever going to ask for its customers’ access codes.