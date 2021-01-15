Citizens chase burglar and send him to hospital

A 29-year-old man suspected of burglary in the commercial center of Paphos is currently being treated guarded at the Paphos General Hospital after civilians chased him and injured him. He was arrested by the Police after civilians informed the force that a man who had large quantities of jewelry was trying to sell it, approaching people in the street. By the time Police arrived to the scene, the citizens had chased and immobilized the man, surrendering him to the policemen.

In addition to the large number of jewelry in his possession the man had a second bag full of tools for breaking in, as well as gloves and a knife.

The suspect did not give satisfactory explanations about the jewelry and was arrested. He was then taken to hospital due to injuries on the face.

Following investigations it was ascertained that part of the jewelry was stolen from a shop in Paphos.

(philenews)