Citizens attacked policemen who reprimanded them

Around 9 last night, members of the Police went to a house in Limassol, after a complaint about nuisance. As soon as the two policemen approached the house, one man got out and insulted one of the policemen. He was informed that he would be arrested but at the same time, a second man got out of the house and attacked both policemen hitting them on the face. Two women also got out of the house and attacked the members of the Police as well.

All these persons were arrested and remanded in custody.

The two members of the Police visited the hospital for their injuries.

Investigations continue.