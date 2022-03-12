Citizens are invited to express their views on Old Nicosia

Citizens are invited to take part in an online survey about their views of the future of the Historic Centre of Nicosia. The survey is part of the participation of the Municipality of Nicosia and the Cyprus Energy Agency in the HUB-IN project [Hubs of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for the Transformation of Historic Urban Areas], funded by the Horizon 2020 European Programme.

According to a press release by the Municipality of Nicosia, HUB-IN aims to promote Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Historic Centers of 8 European cities (Angouleme, Genoa, Nicosia, Lisbon, Belfast, Brasov, Utrecht and Slovenia Bistrica). The project aspires to transform and regenerate the historic urban areas of cities, while preserving their unique, cultural and social identity and the environment.

In this context, residents, employees and visitors of the city within the walls are invited to share their opinion about the Historic Centre of Nicosia. The answers that will be collected will be used in the creation of a Roadmap, which will include actions for the revitalisation of the area and its promotion as a centre of entrepreneurship and innovation, the press release concludes.

One can take part in the survey, which is anonymous, here.