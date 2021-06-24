Citizens’ Alliance party to be incorporated in EDEK

Following the cooperation of the Citizens’ Alliance Party with EDEK in the parliamentary elections, according to information, the Citizens’ Alliance met last night and decided its dissolution and incorporation into the socialist party.

In a relevant announcement, the Citizens’ Alliance noted that the dialogue for the party’s incorporation into EDEK will official begin after a meeting of the party’s relevant body that met last night.

The party decided the unification with EDEK, having as its main target the union of anti-bizonal powers to face the challenges emerging on the Cyprus problem.

Finally, party leader George Lillikas officially announced his withdrawal from the political scene after his service from various posts.