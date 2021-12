A policeman was taken to the Paphos General Hospital after an attack by a citizen who injured him with a knife. The policeman, together with his colleague, had attempted to carry out a warrant for obligatory hospitalization into a psychiatric clinic of the 36-year-old Greek Cypriot from Paphos.

The latter did not cooperate, got angry, drew out a knife and injured the policeman, thankfully lightly on the hand. The 36-year-old was finally transferred for mandatory hospitalization in Nicosia.