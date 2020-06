This Friday, June 12 at 3PM ET (10 pm Cyprus time), Cirque du Soleil is premiering a brand-new 60-minute special that celebrates the classic shows we know and love.

For the first time ever, the Cirque is opening up the vault for some fan-favorite shows from their earliest days.

At this performance, fans can watch 3 of the first shows performed under the Grand Chapiteau: Saltimbanco, Nouvelle Expérience and Cirque Réinventé!

Watch it here.