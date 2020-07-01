News Local Cinemas postpone opening; new date possibly in September

Cinemas postpone opening; new date possibly in September

 

Cinemas have passed on the right to open from today, in part because of the tough operating rules introduced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

They are now looking at opening in September provided there are no restrictions.

Speaking to Radio Active, the president of the Pancyprian Cinemas Association and managing director of Rio, Marios Herodotou said that under the current conditions it was impossible for indoor cinemas to operate and therefore Rio, K Cineplex and Pantheon will remain closed.

Cinemas, theatres can reopen on July 1

Reasons cited are the restrictive measures which limit the number of spectators depending on the space and provide for the allocation of seats with distancing, the heat which requires air conditioning and the freeze in new Hollywood productions.

Cinema managers will revisit the issue if the epidemiological situation allows the lifting of the restrictions.

Cinema owners fret over strict operating rules, no new releases

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
