CIC GROUP – Major success over time

The CIC group has turned 70. It was established by Maria and Christofis Economides with the trademark being the representation of Mercedes Benz cars, including after 2010, the FCA group vehicles. Third generation Alexis Anninos is at the helm of the company today. He spoke to us about past, present and future.

The Cyprus Import Corporation Ltd, better known as CIC, that had connected its name with the Mercedes Benz car industry, is running through the 7th decade of its business life.

Its founders were two innovative people ahead of their time, visionaries, with a business spirit, but also a sense of social contribution and sensitivities.

Here is the full report: https://xryseseteries.philenews.com/en/cic/

By Annie Charalambous
