Church covid fines at Sunday morning service

Five people were fined by police for violating covid-19 protocols during a church service this morning at the Nicosia district village of Orounta.

According to police spokesman Christos Andreou, officers went on site at the church of Ayios Filomenos and fined five people three hundred euro each for not wearing protective masks and not keeping distances.

Authorities secured footage from the liturgy that was being carried live on the state broadcaster, for further investigation.

Officiating at the service was Bishop of Morphou Neophytos.