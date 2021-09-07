Chronically sick patients waiting for more than a month for free rapid tests

Chronically sick patients who have submitted application for free rapid tests for Covid-19 since, as their doctors claim, are unable to be vaccinated due to serious health problems, have been waiting for more than a month.

According to information, so far approximately 400 applications have been sent to the Health Ministry, which in its turned sent them to the Cyprus Medical Association. So far, 200 have been examined and only 18 have been approved. This among other things, indicates how easily some doctors issue certificates to their patients, according to which they can remain unvaccinated for various reasons cited.