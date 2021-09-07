NewsLocalChronically sick patients waiting for more than a month for free rapid...

Chronically sick patients waiting for more than a month for free rapid tests

Chronically sick patients who have submitted application for free rapid tests for Covid-19 since, as their doctors claim, are unable to be vaccinated due to serious health problems, have been waiting for more than a month.

According to information, so far approximately 400 applications have been sent to the Health Ministry, which in its turned sent them to the Cyprus Medical Association. So far, 200 have been examined and only 18 have been approved. This among other things, indicates how easily some doctors issue certificates to their patients, according to which they can remain unvaccinated for various reasons cited.

By gavriella
Previous articleHealth Minister goes incognito into First Aid Section of Nicosia General Hospital

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros