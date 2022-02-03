Chronic patients in need of specialised medicines ‘trapped’ in procedures

Thousands of chronic patients feel ‘trapped’ in procedures somewhere inside and outside the island’s general health system when it comes to specialized medicines, consumables and public hospital services.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that only public hospitals in Cyprus can provide these essentials since the private sector considers them non-profitable.

This means that patients with a chronic condition have to first wait in line for hours to register, in accordance with State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) procedures.

And then they spend another hour or two for their turn to come so as to either pick their medicines or supplies from public pharmacies or warehouses.

In fact, patients who visit hospitals very often because of the state of play of their health this inconvenience is constant and for people who are still in the labour market this creates an even greater problem.