Christodoulides – Hale to meet in Nicosia on Sunday

Recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Cyprus issue as well as bilateral ties, are to be discussed at a meeting to be held Sunday in Nicosia between Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale.

A press release by the Cyprus Foreign Ministry says that they will review bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen them.

In addition, they will exchange views on the Cyprus issue, on current developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the situation in the wider Middle East region.

After the meeting, Hale and his entourage will depart for the US.

Meanwhile, according to a press release by the US State Department, Hale will travel to Lebanon between August 13-15, and then to Cyprus on August 16 to meet with the Republic of Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

“He will discuss America’s deepening security relationship with the Republic of Cyprus and continued American support for the UN-facilitated, Cypriot-led process to achieve a peaceful resolution to the division of Cyprus, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions and based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation”, the press release states.

(Source: CNA)