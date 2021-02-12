News Local Christodoulides, Dendias coordinate action in view of developments on Cyprus issue

Christodoulides, Dendias coordinate action in view of developments on Cyprus issue

Greek Foreign Minster Nikos Dendias and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides met on Friday in Athens, following the “Philia Forum” held in the Greek capital, on Thursday.

During their meeting, the two Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral and regional issues, as well as coordination of actions in view of developments in the Cyprus Issue.

“Following yesterday’s Philia Forum, I met with Cyprus FM Nicos Christodulides” Dendias wrote on Twitter, adding that they had during their meeting “issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as the coordination in view of developments in Cyprus issue and Eastern Mediterranean in focus.”

(CNA)

By gavriella
