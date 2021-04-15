NewsLocalChristodoula March to be “standing” due to the pandemic

Christodoula March to be “standing” due to the pandemic

For the second year in a row, the annual Christodoula March has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of a march, the personnel of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society decided to proceed with a symbolic movement to honor all cancer patients and show that it will always be there despite challenges.

The personnel of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society in all districts stood for a few minutes outside the two centers sending a message of love and solidarity.

Over the coming days, as an indication of support to the work of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, the society is asking people to post pictures with yellow color, the color of the Christodoula March, on social media with the hashtag #stiMaxi2021.

