Christodoula March: Lots of people participate (photos)

Lots of people have participated in the 47th Christodoula March that set off from all towns. The aim of the Christodoula March is to raise public awareness about any matters concerning cancer and to secure the necessary funds to continue financing the various services offered to cancer patients by the Cyprus Anticancer Society. The Bank of Cyprus has been the main sponsor and supporter of the Christodoula March since 1999.

This year the march is taking place after two years of abstention due to the pandemic.

From Nicosia the march started from Arodafnousa Center.