Christmas with André Rieu: live streaming at Pantheon on December 27

Christmas with André Rieu!

Immerse yourself in the spirit of the season while singing and dancing away to lovely Christmas carols, romantic waltzes and beautiful melodies like Jingle Bells, O Holy Night, Hallelujah, a show-stopping performance of Walking in the Air and many more!

Marvel at the magnificent palace decorations including 150 beautiful chandeliers, over 50 Venetian candelabras and huge arched windows revealing a joyous wintery landscape including ice rinks and ice skaters.

When Monday, December 27 at 8pm
Where Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia
Tickets €10.00

By Lisa Liberti
