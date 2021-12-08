DiscoverAgrotourismChristmas Village in Kakopetria opens on December 10

Christmas Village in Kakopetria opens on December 10

Gvrhth
Gvrhth

Christmas Village of Kakopetria is waiting for you! The opening is on December 10. The village will be welcoming visitors till January 6. You will have the opportunity to buy Christmas gifts, local delicacies, handcrafted creations and traditional products as well as take part in the organised handicraft workshops.

Bratwurst, Grill, Grilling, Hot Dog, Smoke, SausageMulled wine, tasty food, festive spirit… Get ready for the Christmas fairy-tale in the mountains!

Mugs, Drink, Cup, Hot, Tea, Mulled Wine, Christmas

When Friday, December 10 – Thursday, January 6
Where Kakopetria Village, Central Square
Location
Facebook

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleNumber of Covid-19 patients increases – 70% of them unvaccinated
Next articleTribute to “Queen” at the DownTown on December 12

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros