Christmas Village in Kakopetria opens on December 10

Christmas Village of Kakopetria is waiting for you! The opening is on December 10. The village will be welcoming visitors till January 6. You will have the opportunity to buy Christmas gifts, local delicacies, handcrafted creations and traditional products as well as take part in the organised handicraft workshops.

Mulled wine, tasty food, festive spirit… Get ready for the Christmas fairy-tale in the mountains!

When Friday, December 10 – Thursday, January 6

Where Kakopetria Village, Central Square

