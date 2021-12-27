Christmas Village by CSI: Moving Forward Together

Cyprus Insider's GuideAttractionsChristmas Village by CSI: Moving Forward Together

It’s the most wonderful time of year and the Centre For Social Innovation brings the festive mood in Elevtheria’s Square!
🎄🎄🎄A Christmas village full of flavors, handmade crafts but also music comes to light up these magical days offering plenty of joy and entertainment to everyone!
• Under the auspices of Nicosia Municipality
• Organizer: Center for Social Innovation
*All safety precautions will be applied according to the Ministry of Health protocols for both visitors and participants safety.
When Wednesday, December 29 from 3pm till 9pm
Where Eleftheria square, Nicosia
Free entrance
