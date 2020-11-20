Christmas trees for sale at forest stations

The Forestry Department o the Agriculture Ministry informed the public that Christmas Trees will be sold to the public between 30 November and 18 December.

The trees will be on sale at various stations during working hours (Monday to Friday 08:00-15:00). These stations are Athalassa, Larnaca, Dhekelia, Fasouri, Limassol, Geroskipou, Gialia, Panagia and Platania.

It is noted that the trees for sale have been cut as a result of the actions to improve growing conditions and maintain a sufficient level in forests.

The public is urged to comply with Health Ministry’s instructions for COVID-19 when going to forest stations.

(philenews/CNA)