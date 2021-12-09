Christmas tree outside Fox News NYC office set ablaze

A large Christmas tree outside the Fox News building in New York City was set ablaze past midnight on Wednesday (December 8).

Video shared on social media showed the top half of the tree engulfed in large flames, while fairy lights were still illuminated on the bottom half.

A 49-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly setting the tree on fire, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). The man had acted alone and the attack did not appear to be motivated politically or premeditated, the NYPD added.

Local media reported that the 50-foot (15-metre) high tree was covered in thousands of ornaments and lights, and was featured on Fox News Channel during a tree light ceremony on Sunday (December 5).