Christmas table with last year’s prices

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s Christmas table will not cost much since maximum 10 people are allowed to attend.

The Consumer Protection Service has completed a research regarding prices of goods on 17 December 2020.

According to the research, prices are more or less the same as last year. For example, the average price of local lamp meat is 8.56 euros per kilo, compared to 8.89 last year, pork is 4.85 compared to 5.14 last year, veal is 9.82 compared to 9.71 in 2019 and turkey is 5.04 compared to 5.14 in 2019.

The average price of the Christmas cake this year is 12.27 compared to 11.50 last year.

The release of the Price Observatory is a useful tool so that consumers can be informed about prices and make better purchases.

(philenews)