Don’t miss Christmas Evening at PAUL Zenas Kanther! An amazing band Avant Tout will travel you to Paris with the most famous French songs. The unique progamme and exquisite tastes will create festive atmosphere.

***SafePass Mandatory***

When Friday, December 24 at 8:30pm

Where PAUL Zenas Kanther 11 Nicosia 1065

Location

Reservations 22 029377