Christmas at Ermou 272 on December 18

This year, Christmas at Ermou Street has the same festive mood as always!

The workshops, cafes and shops in the neighborhood will be open to welcome you and they owners are waiting for you to celebrate Christmas together.

Come for a walk, enjoy the atmoshphere, get your Chrtismas presents and taste food, sweets and drinks that were prepared with so much love.

Ermou 261 Rock Bar
KARIKOULTOURA
Soluna Handcrafts and Laser Cut
Souzana Petri Crafts
The Little Herb Shop
Vagabond Handcrafters – Genny’s Thoughts
Ate olan – Word game
Dichoro Cafe
Cafe “Green Horses”
Ro – Clothing Store
Archtube Multiprupose Event Space

All measures against COVID-19 will be observed

When Saturday, December 18 at from 10am till 6pm
Where Ermou 272 street, 1017 Nicosia
By Lisa Liberti
