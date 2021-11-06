Two fires in Choirokoitia and Pano Polemidia, authorities call for vigilance

A forest fire near the Choirokoitia community was put out just before two this afternoon (Saturday) following coordinated action by the forestry department in two fire fighting vehicles with a personnel of six and the fire service with a further two, also of six.

The blaze came under control just under an hour later after torching a small area of dry weed and wild shrubbery.

The cause is still under investigation, as the forestry department is once again calling on the public to be vigilant and refrain from any activities that might lead to a fire.

Earlier, another fire broke out in a landfill at the Pano Polemidia area of Limassol, east of the city’s General Hospital.

It was put out before spreading.

If you see fire or smoke please call 1407 or 112.



(Photo archive material)