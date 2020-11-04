Chinese resident of Paphos donates protective masks

Alexandros Henry of Chinese origin continues his social offer to his compatriots. Henry who was christened Orthodox Christian last year today visited the Paphos District Court where he donated a large number of protective masks for the needs of the staff.

Henry said that tomorrow he will visit the Paphos District Administration where he will also donate a number of protective masks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alexandros Henry has donated more than 6,000 protective masks to services, organizations, social groups and citizens of Paphos while he also donated special protective gear to the Hospital of Paphos.

