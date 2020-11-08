News Local Chinese resident of Paphos donates 1,000 euros to PASYKAF in Paphos

Chinese resident of Paphos donates 1,000 euros to PASYKAF in Paphos

Chinese resident of Paphos, Henry Alexandrou contributes almost daily protective masks to services, departments and organizations of Paphos as well as other protective equipment.

Additionally, Henry proceed with important financial donations to people in need.

On Friday he gave 2,000 euros to the Paphos District Officer for the campaign to collect money for our compatriot Nikolette Chrysanthou who is in Germany waiting for a compatible bone marrow.

Today, Henry gave another 1,000 euros for the needs of the Association of Cancer Patients PASYKAF in Paphos.

 

Read More: Chinese resident of Paphos donates protective masks

(philenews)

By gavriella
