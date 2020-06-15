News World Chinese capital reinstates curbs as coronavirus resurfaces

Chinese capital reinstates curbs as coronavirus resurfaces

People wearing face masks shop for vegetables at a supermarket, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Beijing, China June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

 

Several districts of the Chinese capital set up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to be tested for the novel coronavirus on Monday after an unexpected spike of cases linked to the biggest wholesale food market in Asia.

After nearly two months with no new infections, Beijing officials have reported 79 cases over the past four days, the city’s biggest cluster of infections since February.

The return of the coronavirus has shrouded Beijing, home to the headquarters of many big corporations, in uncertainty at a time when China is trying to shake off the economic torpor caused by the disease.

“The risk of the epidemic spreading is very high, so we should take resolute and decisive measures,” Xu Hejiang, spokesman for the Beijing city government, told a news conference.

The outbreak has been traced to the sprawling Xinfadi market, where thousands of tonnes of vegetables, fruits and meats change hands each day.

A complex of warehouses and trading halls spanning an area the size of nearly 160 soccer pitches, Xinfadi is more than 20 times larger than the seafood market in the city of Wuhan where the outbreak was first identified.

The new cases have led to officials in many parts of Beijing reimposing tough measures to stifle the spread of the virus, with at least three districts entering “war-time mode”.

Measures included round-the-clock security checkpoints, closing schools and sports venues and reinstating temperature checks at malls, supermarkets and offices.

Some districts sent officials to residential compounds in what they described as a “knock, knock” operation to identify people who had visited Xinfadi or been in contact with people who had.

Beijing began mass testing on Sunday, with tens of thousands of checks.

Samples of 8,950 people identified as recently being at Xinfadi had been collected as of early Monday, Gao Xiaojun, from the Beijing public health commission, told the briefing.

Results from the first 6,075 were negative, he said.

A vegetable wholesaler at Xinfadi said he had to be quarantined for 14 days at a hotel even though his test was negative.

“I’ve to take another test after the 14 days,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

FROM EUROPE?

The World Health Organization said on Sunday it was informed of the outbreak and an investigation by Chinese officials.

“WHO understands that genetic sequences will be released as soon as possible once further laboratory analyses are completed,” it said in a statement.

An epidemiologist with the Beijing government said on Sunday a DNA sequencing of the virus showed the Xinfadi outbreak could have come from Europe.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, when asked whether China had shared data with the WHO about the cluster, told reporters he was not aware of the specifics but China and the WHO were in close communication.

Governments in other parts of China warned residents against non-essential travel to the capital, and implemented isolation protocols for some visitors from Beijing.

Wang Xiaoyang, who works in public relations in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, said she got a text message from authorities telling her to stay at home for 14 days after returning from Beijing on Friday.

The northeastern province of Liaoning and Hebei in the north reported a handful of cases linked to the Beijing cluster. Sichuan in the southwest reported one suspected case.

Baoding, an industrialised city southwest of Beijing, was closely monitoring people arriving.

“Every gate to Baoding should be strictly guarded to prevent the contagion from spreading,” state media quoted Baoding officials as saying.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleCyprus Airways resumes commercial flights
Next article102 child porn cases in first five months of 2020

Top Stories

Stay Home

Alexia, special guests in virtual concert on World Refugee Day this Saturday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Following last year’s successful concert on World Refugee Day, Alexia will hold a virtual concert on Saturday, June 20 to mark the day. In joining...
Read more
Local

102 child porn cases in first five months of 2020

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  More than 100 cases of child porn were recorded in Cyprus in the first five months of 2020 which is on track to becoming...
Read more
World

Chinese capital reinstates curbs as coronavirus resurfaces

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Several districts of the Chinese capital set up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to be tested for the novel coronavirus on Monday...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Airways resumes commercial flights

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus Airways officially resumed operations with commercial flights to and from Greek destinations, implementing a series of health and safety measures. And in July, the...
Read more
Local

3 active Griffon Vulture nests in boost to endangered population

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    BirdLife Cyprus have confirmed three active  Griffon Vulture nests during their latest breeding monitoring survey, only the second time in the last decade with...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus in red wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the octopus thoroughly and place in the pressure cooker with the whole onion, the cloves and the peppercorns. Add 1/3 cup water (so...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus potato salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Try this warm Cyprus potato and tomato salad with feta and oregano for a classic taste of the Mediterranean! Ingredients Serves: 4 4 large Cypriot potatoes, scrubbed...
Read more
Local Food

Tahinosalata

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Beat the tahini with water, salt and garlic in a blender for a few seconds, and then add the lemon juice a tablespoon at...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greece welcomes foreign visitors, restarts summer tourism

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Greece reopened its main airports to more international flights on Monday, hoping to kick-start its vital tourism sector after three months in lockdown. Tourism employs...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Resurgence in Beijing Beijing reported its second consecutive day of record new numbers of COVID-19...
Read more
World

PM Johnson defends Churchill, criticises ‘distortion of our history’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain cannot "photoshop" its cultural landscape and complex history as doing so would be a distortion of its past,...
Read more
World

Europe starts to reopen borders but no free travel yet

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  European countries ease some border controls on Monday after coronavirus lockdowns, but Spain's continued closure, a patchwork of restrictions elsewhere and new ways of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros