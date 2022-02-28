China urges calm after Putin puts nuclear deterrent on high alert

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that all sides should remain calm and avoid further escalation, after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear deterrent on high alert.

Wang, speaking at a regular daily media briefing, also reiterated China’s view that all countries’ legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously.

Moreover, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday the EU would not engage in an escalation after Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert.

“We are not going to continue with this escalation,” Borrell told BBC Radio 4.