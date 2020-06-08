News World China demands proof from U.S. senator for COVID-19 accusation

China demands proof from U.S. senator for COVID-19 accusation

FILE PHOTO: Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks to news reporters after departing from the Senate Floor, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

 

China on Monday challenged U.S. Senator Rick Scott to show evidence supporting his accusation that Beijing is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by western countries.

“Since this lawmaker said he has evidence that China is trying to sabotage western countries in their vaccine development, then please let him present the evidence. There’s no need to be shy,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily briefing in response to the Republican senator’s comments to BBC TV.

U.S. President Donald Trump and other top officials in Washington have repeatedly criticised China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 4 million people globally and killed more than 400,000.

China has bristled at Washington’s accusations of wrongdoing regarding COVID-19 and insists it has been open and transparent about the outbreak, which first emerged from the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Scott declined to give details of the evidence when asked during his interview on Sunday but said it had come through the intelligence community.

“China does not want us … to do it first, they have decided to be an adversary to Americans and I think to democracy around the world,” he told the BBC.

Hua told reporters on Monday that the development of a COVID-19 vaccine is not a bilateral competition and Beijing hopes the United States will mirror China’s pledge and offer any vaccine it develops to the world for free.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleChambers back opening of checkpoints
Next articleCyprus airports resume flights as COVID-19 measures eased

Top Stories

World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Asymptomatic cases At least half of Singapore's newly discovered coronavirus cases show no symptoms, the...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 6 men, 2 women in custody for public disturbance

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Six men and two women were remanded in custody for four days on Monday by Paphos district court as part of police investigate a...
Read more
in-cyprus

Cyprus’ beaches have the best water quality in the EU

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus had the highest proportion of bathing sites with excellent water quality in the European Union with 99.1.%, according to a report by the...
Read more
World

Half of Singapore’s new COVID-19 cases are symptomless -taskforce head

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  At least half of Singapore's newly discovered coronavirus cases show no symptoms, the co-head of the government's virus taskforce told Reuters on Monday, reinforcing...
Read more
World

EasyJet CEO says legal case against UK quarantine is strong

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Britain's quarantine plan was rushed into existence, is out of proportion and should be challenged in the courts, according to the head of easyJet...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Asymptomatic cases At least half of Singapore's newly discovered coronavirus cases show no symptoms, the...
Read more
World

Half of Singapore’s new COVID-19 cases are symptomless -taskforce head

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  At least half of Singapore's newly discovered coronavirus cases show no symptoms, the co-head of the government's virus taskforce told Reuters on Monday, reinforcing...
Read more
World

EasyJet CEO says legal case against UK quarantine is strong

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Britain's quarantine plan was rushed into existence, is out of proportion and should be challenged in the courts, according to the head of easyJet...
Read more
World

Ryanair boss O’Leary says: We’ll fly through UK’s ‘rubbish’ quarantine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Ryanair will not cancel flights to and from the United Kingdom despite the introduction of a 14-day quarantine for international travellers because thousands of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros