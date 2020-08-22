News World China approves human testing for coronavirus vaccine grown in insect cells

A man wearing a face mask exercises at a park, after Beijing Centre for Disease Prevention and Control announced that wearing face masks are no longer mandatory outdoor in Beijing, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China August 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China has approved human testing for a potential coronavirus vaccine cultivated within insect cells, local government in the southwestern city of Chengdu said on Saturday.

China is in a global race to develop cost-effective vaccines to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using insect cells to grow proteins for the coronavirus vaccine – a first in China – could speed up large-scale production, the city government of Chengdu said in a notice on social media WeChat.

The vaccine, developed by West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration to enter a clinical trial, the notice said.

When tested on monkeys, the vaccine was shown to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections with no obvious side-effects, the notice added.

Chinese scientists are already leading work on at least eight other potential coronavirus vaccines that have entered different stages of clinical trials.

Foreign players, including Germany’s BioNTech and Inovio Pharma in the United States, have also cooperated with local firms to test their experimental vaccines in China.

(Reuters)

By Josephine Koumettou
China approves human testing for coronavirus vaccine grown in insect cells

