China and Cyprus ties are now at historic best, says new Ambassador

New Ambassador of China to Cyprus, Liu Yantao, has assumed his duties sending the message that relations between China and Cyprus are now at its historic best, according to a press release issued by the Embassy in Nicosia.

“Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and President Nicos Anastasiades, the friendly and cooperative relations between China and Cyprus have continued to deepen and solidify in recent years, and are now at its historic best,” the press release said.

“China and Cyprus are good friends and partners on the equal footing with mutual respect ,trust and benefits. China-Cyprus bilateral ties and practical cooperation herald bright and broad prospects. I am deeply honoured to undertake this prestigious mission as Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus,” it added.

The Ambassador also said he looks forward to working with friends from all ranks and files of Cyprus to do his best to enhance the strategic mutual trust between the two countries and the profound friendship between the two peoples.

(CNA)