Chilean swimmer breaks Guinness world record by swimming between Pacific and Atlantic Oceans

Chilean swimmer Barbara Hernandez announced on Tuesday (June 15) that she had received a Guinness world record after swimming between the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans in Cabo de Hornos, in southern Chile.

Hernandez broke the Guinness record by swimming one nautical mile in 15 minutes and three seconds in February.

The World Open Water Swimming Association also awarded her for being the first person to ever swim three nautical miles (5,500 metres) between both Oceans.

The 36-year-old psychologist and swimmer, who is also known as ‘the ice mermaid’, said she wants all Chileans to feel as if her achievement was theirs.

“I want to make an open call to dream big, to know that literally from the end of the world we can do things that will impact other people’s lives,” she added.

During her feat, Hernandez was monitored closely by the Chilean Navy. She wasn’t allowed to receive assistance, stop to rest or even wear a neoprene suit.

(Reuters)