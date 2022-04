Even though presents are less than during Christmas time, people prefer to offer books, children’s books but also religious ones at Easter.

The director of Parga bookshops Kostas Balaouras said that during Easter, books are in demand because people have the time to read. This view was also echoed by the directors of Mavrommatis and Solonion bookshops, who added that the sale of books has increased in recent years, particularly books like Harry Potter that are related to television series.