Children with Covid-19 symptoms going to school normally

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC, Dinos Ellinas, President of the School Board, said that the students of the school in Limassol where the Covid clusters were found, have returned to classes except the children who are contacts.

He added that a rapid test unit is at the entrance of the school testing the children who have their parents’ consent.

As emerged from tracing, he said that children with symptoms were going to school regularly.

Referring to the confirmed cases in other schools, he said they are isolated.