Children reveal sexual abuse mostly to teachers

During a meeting at the Education Ministry on sexual education at schools, Anastasia Papadopoulou, President of the “Foni” (Voice) Council, pointed out that to a great extent children who have been victims of sexual abuse usually trust their teachers to confide their problem.

She noted that the teachers are the ones who are near the children, something that helps them reveal what is going on. If we think that in 85% of the cases the culprit is a person of their family or friendly environment, then one realizes the important role that the school has to play in the sector of protecting the students.

As Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said, the Council has approved a three-year action plan which aims at the protection of children from the phenomenon of sexual abuse and exploitation. He added that the Ministry has decided to further upgrade the efforts for sexual education of children at schools, mainly focusing on young ages.