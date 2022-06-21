Children give away two paintings to Nicosia mayor

Children and teachers of the Agios Demetrios Public Kindergarten visited Nicosia Mayor Konstantinos Giorkatzis today to give him two paintings they created within the framework of the activity “The children at the Square for Peace and Freedom” that took place on 4 June.

The mayor received the children’s gift and had the opportunity for a lovely discussion with them, through which he listened to their ideas about what they would have done if they had been in his shoes. He also promised that the paintings will be exhibited in areas of the Town Hall and wished them a lovely summer.