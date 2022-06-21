NewsLocalChildren give away two paintings to Nicosia mayor

Children give away two paintings to Nicosia mayor

Mayor
Mayor

Children and teachers of the Agios Demetrios Public Kindergarten visited Nicosia Mayor Konstantinos Giorkatzis today to give him two paintings they created within the framework of the activity “The children at the Square for Peace and Freedom” that took place on 4 June.

The mayor received the children’s gift and had the opportunity for a lovely discussion with them, through which he listened to their ideas about what they would have done if they had been in his shoes. He also promised that the paintings will be exhibited in areas of the Town Hall and wished them a lovely summer.

By gavriella
Previous articleRussian journalist’s Nobel Peace Prize fetches record $103.5 mln at auction to aid Ukraine children
Next articleTens of thousands protest in Brussels over cost of living, airport cancels all departures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros