Children aged 4 in Cyprus and EU at large now subject to compulsory schooling

The Education Ministry is preparing the ground for the implementation of the EU’s new directive providing for children aged four to be subject to compulsory schooling, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Under the new rule, each municipality must offer its resident children a place in elementary school. And once children are enrolled in school, they are required to attend class regularly.

Cyprus is obliged to apply the Commission’s amendment which is included in the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Education presents the action plan to all parties involved aiming at the exchange of views before proceeding with its implementation.

In essence, what will be attempted is the compulsory attendance of children in schools from the age of four and not four and eight months which is in effect today.