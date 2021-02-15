Childhood cancer is curable, says Health Minister

More than 70% of childhood cancer is now curable, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Monday in a tweet marking the annual International Childhood Cancer Day.

“On the occasion of today’s International Childhood Cancer Day we (at the Health Ministry) send our love to all those little heroes who struggle and prove that childhood cancer is curable,” he wrote.

“We thank and appreciate the contribution of both the medical and paramedical staff as well as all other bodies and organizations contributing to winning this battle,” he added.

There are around 43 new cases of child cancer in Cyprus every year, according to data by the Cyprus Medical Association.

This number has remained roughly the same for the past 20 years.